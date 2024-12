Profi Gets EUR20M Loan From Banca Transilvania, EBRD Guarantees Up To EUR10M

Profi Gets EUR20M Loan From Banca Transilvania, EBRD Guarantees Up To EUR10M. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced in a press statement a partnership with lender Banca Transilvania to support the supply chains of Profi.