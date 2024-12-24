Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate

Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate. The fragile self-declared “pro-EU” ruling coalition in Romania, formed by the same ‘grand coalition’ of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) significantly less numerous in Parliament but now enjoying the support of the Hungarian party UDMR, was endorsed by the MPs with a majority of 240 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]