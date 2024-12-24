Romania's new government promises EUR 10 billion per year in "state aid and guarantees"

Romania's new government promises EUR 10 billion per year in "state aid and guarantees". The new government of Romania promises EUR 155 billion of public investments in the next five years and EUR 120 billion in the next four years, according to the ruling strategy outlined on December 23 when the lawmakers endorsed the new cabinet. The figure accounts for some 6%-7.5% of GDP per (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]