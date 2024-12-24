Majority shareholder of Romanian online marketplace eMAG acquires Latin-American travel agency

The Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, also the majority shareholder of Romania's largest online retailer eMAG, is set to buy the online travel agency Despegar.com Corp, focused on Latin America, for approximately USD 1.7 billion. The purchase consideration will be funded from existing cash