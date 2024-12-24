 
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
Romania’s National Company for Road Investments - CNIR has partnered with the National Administration of Penitentiaries to allow semi-open regime detainees to work on future highway and express road construction sites. The initiative aims to support social inclusion and provide detainees with (…)

Conpet Signs Two Oil Transportation Contracts National oil carrier via pipelines and tanker railcars Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed two agreements for oil transportation services.

Romanian police brings man on Most Wanted list back to serve jail sentence On Monday, December 23, Romanian police brought Nica Robert Florin back to the country. The man convicted of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol, is listed among Romania’s Most Wanted category and was also wanted internationally. Romanian (…)

Romanians Invested RON2.6B In Latest Issue Of Fidelis Government Bonds Romania's finance ministry has attracted almost RON1.5 billion and EUR225.3 million (values totaling RON2.6 billion – EUR523.1 million), through the sixth primary offer for the sale of FIDELIS government bonds for the retail investors, held in 2024 through the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s systems.

C?lin Georgescu's campaign for Romanian presidency supported by pandemic-era Russian disinformation network, Financial Times says An investigation by the famous British newspaper Financial Times revealed that the campaign of former Romanian presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu was supported by a Russian network also used during the pandemic in France and Germany to instill fear of vaccines. The newspaper’s investigation (…)

Independent Retailer OTOTO Readies To Open Its 4th Store In Bucharest, 2nd In Vienna Ototo, a retailer that brings hundreds of independent brands under its umbrella, continues its expansion both in Romania and abroad, namely, in Vienna, where it has already opened its first store.

Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year's Eve event in Bucharest's Titan Park Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will once again organize a special New Year’s Eve event in Titan Park, with a program of live concerts, multimedia shows, and even a simulation of the Northern Lights. The event, set to begin at 8:00 PM on December 31, will focus on the theme of infinity. “If (…)

Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway Traffic on Lot 1 of the A7 Ploie?ti-Buz?u highway, stretching 21 kilometers in southern Romania, was officially opened on Monday, December 23. With this opening, 102 kilometers of the total 320 kilometers of the highway are now usable. The Moldova Highway, as it has been called, is meant to (…)

 


