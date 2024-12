Fitch Ratings Revises Romgaz's Outlook To Negative From Stable

Fitch Ratings Revises Romgaz's Outlook To Negative From Stable. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) has informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report on Dec. 24 that Fitch Ratings has revised the company's outlook to ‘Negative’ from ‘Stable’ and affirmed its 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]