Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park

Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park. Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will once again organize a special New Year’s Eve event in Titan Park, with a program of live concerts, multimedia shows, and even a simulation of the Northern Lights. The event, set to begin at 8:00 PM on December 31, will focus on the theme of infinity. “If (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]