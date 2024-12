Romanians Invested RON2.6B In Latest Issue Of Fidelis Government Bonds

Romania's finance ministry has attracted almost RON1.5 billion and EUR225.3 million (values totaling RON2.6 billion – EUR523.1 million), through the sixth primary offer for the sale of FIDELIS government bonds for the retail investors, held in 2024 through the Bucharest Stock Exchange's systems. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]