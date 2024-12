Independent Retailer OTOTO Readies To Open Its 4th Store In Bucharest, 2nd In Vienna

Ototo, a retailer that brings hundreds of independent brands under its umbrella, continues its expansion both in Romania and abroad, namely, in Vienna, where it has already opened its first store. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]