 
Romaniapress.com

December 27, 2024

Romania to close over 30 border crossing points following full Schengen accession
Dec 27, 2024

Romania to close over 30 border crossing points following full Schengen accession.

Romania is set to close more than 30 border crossing points starting January 1, 2025, following its full accession to the Schengen Area, which entails the removal of internal border checks. The decision was announced in a government decision project published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Simona Halep withdraws from Australian Open Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep said that she decided to withdraw from the Australian Open due to knee and shoulder pain felt after playing in Abu Dhabi. She had received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of (…)

Bucharest Christmas Market draws over 1.3 million visitors at 2024 edition Over 1.3 million visitors, including Bucharest residents and tourists from around the world, rediscovered the magic of Christmas at the Romanian capital’s main holiday event, held from November 29 to December 26 in Constitu?iei Square. Organized by the City Hall of Bucharest through CREART – the (…)

Bank Deposits Hit almost RON615B in November, Up 10.6% YOY Population and company deposits in November totaled RON614.4 billion, up 10.6% from the same period of 2023 (5.2% in real terms), after local currency deposits went up by 13.7% and foreign currency ones by 3.7%, in line with central bank data.

Romania Private Lending Annual Growth Slows Down in November to 8.8% Private lending rose by 8.8% in November against the same period of 2023, to a total amount of RON418 billion, after local currency loans increased by 11.5% and foreign currency ones by 3%, central bank data showed on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Bucharest's Metrorex proposes subway fare increase starting January 2025 Metrorex, the operator of the subway network in Bucharest, has proposed a fare increase starting January 1, 2025. Under the new plan, the cost of a single trip would rise from the current RON 3 to RON 5, while the monthly subscription would increase from RON 80 to RON 100, according to a draft (…)

Over half a million Romanians celebrate name day on St. Stephen's feast More than 500,000 Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, December 27, coinciding with the feast of Saint Stephen, according to data from the Directorate for Personal Records quoted by News.ro. Among them, 364,444 men and 155,791 women bear names derived from Saint Stephen, such as (…)

Moldovan Carmangerie Likely to Start Building Pre-Cooked Food Plant in 2025 Cosmin Moldovan, founder and general manager of Moldovan Carmangerie, an integrated business of Cluj county, says the group currently has two pre-cooked food production units and given the upward trend of the segment he will invest in a new production unit centered exclusively on this type of (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |