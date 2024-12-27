Bucharest’s Metrorex proposes subway fare increase starting January 2025

Metrorex, the operator of the subway network in Bucharest, has proposed a fare increase starting January 1, 2025. Under the new plan, the cost of a single trip would rise from the current RON 3 to RON 5, while the monthly subscription would increase from RON 80 to RON 100, according to a draft