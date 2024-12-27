Over half a million Romanians celebrate name day on St. Stephen's feast

Over half a million Romanians celebrate name day on St. Stephen's feast. More than 500,000 Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, December 27, coinciding with the feast of Saint Stephen, according to data from the Directorate for Personal Records quoted by News.ro. Among them, 364,444 men and 155,791 women bear names derived from Saint Stephen, such as (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]