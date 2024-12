Romgaz Makes RON170M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca

Romgaz Makes RON170M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Friday announced having made a term deposit without auto-renewal option of RON170 million with Exim Banca Romaneasca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]