Central Romania: Fly Lili suspends flights from Bra?ov airport

Central Romania: Fly Lili suspends flights from Bra?ov airport. Air carrier Fly Lili announced it was temporarily suspending its flights to and from Bra?ov Ghimbav International Airport, in central Romania, starting January 10 of next year. The decision was taken due to “a low number of passengers and increasing operational costs, in order to ensure the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]