December 30, 2024

Dec 30, 2024

Romania’s Ministry of Finance raises EUR 3.3 bln from Bucharest Stock Exchange investors in 2024.

Romania’s Ministry of Finance (MF) raised RON 2.6 billion (EUR 523.1 million) through its sixth Fidelis government bond issuance of 2024, setting an annual record of RON 16.4 billion (EUR 3.3 billion) attracted from retail investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The funds, generated (…)

Romgaz Completes Delisting Of GDRs From London Stock Exchange Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that the delisting of the global depositary receipts (GDR) from the main market of the London Stock Exchange had become effective.

Three-Month ROBOR Ends 2024 At 5.92% From 6.21% At The Beginning Of The Year Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, was set at 5.92% on December 31, 2024, the same as in the previous day and was 4.66% lower than at the beginning of the year, central (…)

Grocery Retailer Annabella Opened 10 Stores In 2024 Store chain Annabella, one of the most powerful grocery retail businesses in Romania, opened ten stores in 2024 and invested in its second retail park. The park is located in Ramnicu Valcea and takes up 7,000 square meters.

Bucharest Stock Exchange flagship index gains 8.8% in 2024 The BET index, which follows the price movements of the most traded 20 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), closed 2024 up 8.78% compared with the end of 2023. The BET closed at its highest end-of-year value since launch (16,720 points) but 11% below its all-time high of (…)

Furniture Maker Taparo Lays Off 40% Of Employees Furniture maker Taparo, which filed for insolvency in November, has sent the Maramures County Employment Agency (AJOFM Maramures) a notification about plans to fire 379 people or more than 40% of its total number of employees recorded in 2023, according to its reports to the Finance Ministry.

Special Construction Tax Postponed For 90 Days The introduction of the special construction tax should be postponed for 90 days, sources close to the talks say, during which the government should discuss with the companies directly affected by it to find an acceptable solution to all parties.

Government Adopts Ordinance On Curbing Budget Deficit The government on Monday announced the adoption of the emergency ordinance aimed at curbing budget deficit to 7% in 2025, as undertaken before the European Commission.

 


