Kastamonu Romania Expects 2024 Turnover to Revolve around EUR160M. Kastamonu Romania, controlled by Türkiye’s Kastamonu Entegre, forecasts it will end the current year with turnover of around EUR160 million amid a positive market evolution in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]