Builder Viarom Ends 2024 with 35% Higher Turnover YOY. Viarom Construct, owned by Marius Daniel Badina, expects it will end the current year with turnover worth around RON264 million (EUR53 million), up 35% from 2023, in line with ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]