Transgaz Budgets over EUR9B Worth of Investments for Next 10 Years. Romania’s state-run national gas transmission company Transgaz has earmarked EUR4.16 billion for 13 major investment projects related to gas transmission, scheduled for completion in 2025-2033, in line with data included in the Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]