Furniture Maker Taparo Lays Off 40% Of Employees

Furniture Maker Taparo Lays Off 40% Of Employees. Furniture maker Taparo, which filed for insolvency in November, has sent the Maramures County Employment Agency (AJOFM Maramures) a notification about plans to fire 379 people or more than 40% of its total number of employees recorded in 2023, according to its reports to the Finance Ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]