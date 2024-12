Bucharest Stock Exchange flagship index gains 8.8% in 2024

The BET index, which follows the price movements of the most traded 20 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), closed 2024 up 8.78% compared with the end of 2023. The BET closed at its highest end-of-year value since launch (16,720 points) but 11% below its all-time high.