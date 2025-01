Romgaz Completes Delisting Of GDRs From London Stock Exchange

Romgaz Completes Delisting Of GDRs From London Stock Exchange. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that the delisting of the global depositary receipts (GDR) from the main market of the London Stock Exchange had become effective. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]