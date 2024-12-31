Three-Month ROBOR Ends 2024 At 5.92% From 6.21% At The Beginning Of The Year



Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, was set at 5.92% on December 31, 2024, the same as in the previous day and was 4.66% lower than at the beginning of the year, central (…)