Grocery Retailer Annabella Opened 10 Stores In 2024. Store chain Annabella, one of the most powerful grocery retail businesses in Romania, opened ten stores in 2024 and invested in its second retail park. The park is located in Ramnicu Valcea and takes up 7,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]