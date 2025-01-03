AROBS Signs Two Market Maker Services Contracts with Raiffeisen Bank International and InterCapital Securities

AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest tech company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed two Market Maker services contracts with Raiffeisen Bank International and InterCapital Securities, in a bid to enhance its visibility among global institutional investors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]