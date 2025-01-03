 
January 3, 2025

Romanian mountain rescuers register record of calls for help over New Year's holiday
Jan 3, 2025

Romanian mountain rescuers register record of calls for help over New Year's holiday.

Romanian mountain rescuers announced on Friday, January 3, that they registered a record number of interventions and 161 calls for emergency assistance in the past 24 hours. A total of 162 people were rescued, over 100 of whom required transport to a hospital. "An unwanted absolute record of (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

New Car Registrations Up 2.4% Year-On-Year In Romania In 2024 The number of new cars registered in Romania increased by 2.4% to 148,105 units in 2024, 58,470 of which were hybrid vehicles (35% more) and 9.765 were full electric (32% fewer), the association of carmakers in Romania ACAROM data show.

Three-Month ROBOR Starts 2025 Flat at 5.92% Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies RON denominated loans, has opened 2025 at 5.92%, unchanged from 2024’s last day, in line with central bank data.

C?lin Georgescu to appeal ECHR regarding annulment of Romanian presidential elections Far-right politician and former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu announced in a message on X that he will appeal the annulment of the Romanian presidential elections before the European Court of Human Rights. On December 6, 2024, as Romanians abroad had already begun to vote, Romania’s (…)

Romania featured in Vogue, CNN lists for best places to visit in 2025 Romania seems poised to become a bigger tourist attraction in 2025 after being recommended as a stellar destination by Vogue and CNN. Both publications signal that their choice for Romania was determined by the overtourism noticed in other locations. “The lifestyle editors at Vogue thought long (…)

AROBS Signs Two Market Maker Services Contracts with Raiffeisen Bank International and InterCapital Securities AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest tech company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed two Market Maker services contracts with Raiffeisen Bank International and InterCapital Securities, in a bid to enhance its visibility among global institutional investors.

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON126B Or 7.12% Of GDP In January-November 2024 Romania’s general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON125.72 billion in January-November 2024, or 7.12% of the gross domestic product (GDP), which is 71% higher than in the year-ago period. Finance Ministry data show.

Romgaz Completes Delisting Of GDRs From London Stock Exchange Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that the delisting of the global depositary receipts (GDR) from the main market of the London Stock Exchange had become effective.

 


