New Car Registrations Up 2.4% Year-On-Year In Romania In 2024. The number of new cars registered in Romania increased by 2.4% to 148,105 units in 2024, 58,470 of which were hybrid vehicles (35% more) and 9.765 were full electric (32% fewer), the association of carmakers in Romania ACAROM data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]