January 3, 2025

Pentagon awards contract to replace Romania’s Patriot system donated to Ukraine
Jan 3, 2025

Pentagon awards contract to replace Romania’s Patriot system donated to Ukraine.

On Friday, January 3, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies was awarded a USD 946 million contract by the US Pentagon to deliver an additional Patriot missile systems to Romania, aimed at bolstering the country's air defense capabilities by 2029. The contract, which includes (…)

Mega Image Owner Ahold Delhaize Completes Acquisition Of Romanian Retailer Profi From MidEuropa Dutch-Belgian Ahold Delhaize Group, the owner of retailer Mega Image, has finalized the acquisition of Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL (Profi) from MidEuropa for a price of around EUR1.3 billion.

Romania Forex Reserves Rise To EUR62.13B In December 2024 Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR62.13 billion at the end of 2024, an increase of 4% on the RON59.7 billion at the end of 2023, Romania’s central bank announced on Friday (January 3, 2024).

Auction House Artmark Held 47 Auctions With EUR11.3M Sales In 2024 Art auction house A10 by Artmark held 47 auctions last year, slightly down from 2023, when it held 50 such events, but sales were up 24% to EUR11.3 million.

New Car Registrations Up 2.4% Year-On-Year In Romania In 2024 The number of new cars registered in Romania increased by 2.4% to 148,105 units in 2024, 58,470 of which were hybrid vehicles (35% more) and 9.765 were full electric (32% fewer), the association of carmakers in Romania ACAROM data show.

Three-Month ROBOR Starts 2025 Flat at 5.92% Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies RON denominated loans, has opened 2025 at 5.92%, unchanged from 2024’s last day, in line with central bank data.

Romanian mountain rescuers register record of calls for help over New Year's holiday Romanian mountain rescuers announced on Friday, January 3, that they registered a record number of interventions and 161 calls for emergency assistance in the past 24 hours. A total of 162 people were rescued, over 100 of whom required transport to a hospital. "An unwanted absolute record of (…)

C?lin Georgescu to appeal ECHR regarding annulment of Romanian presidential elections Far-right politician and former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu announced in a message on X that he will appeal the annulment of the Romanian presidential elections before the European Court of Human Rights. On December 6, 2024, as Romanians abroad had already begun to vote, Romania’s (…)

 


