Auction House Artmark Held 47 Auctions With EUR11.3M Sales In 2024. Art auction house A10 by Artmark held 47 auctions last year, slightly down from 2023, when it held 50 such events, but sales were up 24% to EUR11.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]