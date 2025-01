Mega Image Owner Ahold Delhaize Completes Acquisition Of Romanian Retailer Profi From MidEuropa

Mega Image Owner Ahold Delhaize Completes Acquisition Of Romanian Retailer Profi From MidEuropa. Dutch-Belgian Ahold Delhaize Group, the owner of retailer Mega Image, has finalized the acquisition of Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL (Profi) from MidEuropa for a price of around EUR1.3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]