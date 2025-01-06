Survey: Two in three Romanians believe scrapping presidential elections was a bad decision

Survey: Two in three Romanians believe scrapping presidential elections was a bad decision. The decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) to annul the presidential elections is considered by most respondents (28%) as the most important event of the year 2024 in Romania, according to an IRES telephone survey. CCR's decision to cancel the first round of the presidential (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]