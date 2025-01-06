Under 150,000 non-EU workers currently in Romania, another 100,000 can come in 2025



Under 150,000 non-EU workers are currently in Romania, helping the country deal with an acute labor shortage that has been ongoing for years. The government is also set to approve a quota of 100,000 foreign workers in 2025. According to data provided by the Labor Inspection, the number of (…)