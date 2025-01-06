Romanian govt. must explain annulment of presidential elections, reformist opposition says

Romanian govt. must explain annulment of presidential elections, reformist opposition says. Reformist politicians and presidential hopefuls Nicu?or Dan and Elena Lasconi both argued that the current government must explain why the December 2024 presidential elections were cancelled before setting the dates of a new election. The current government, made up of a three-party coalition (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]