Southern Romania: Hilton Garden Inn hotel to open in Craiova next year

Southern Romania: Hilton Garden Inn hotel to open in Craiova next year. A Hilton Garden Inn hotel is scheduled to open in Craiova, in southern Romania, in 2026, after local company Restaurant President signed a franchise agreement with international hotel group Hilton. The hotel will have 179 rooms, a restaurant, a fitness center, and several conference rooms, the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]