Survey: Romanians’ trust in Russia falls to minimum, 11 times less than in EU

Survey: Romanians’ trust in Russia falls to minimum, 11 times less than in EU. Romanians' trust in Russia, following last year's presidential elections, is at an absolute minimum since INSCOP began measuring trust in countries—only 5.9%, which is 11 times less than trust in the EU and three times less than trust in Russia in January 2022, according to data from a new (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]