ECHR rules that Romania must return land or pay compensation in communist-era confiscation case

ECHR rules that Romania must return land or pay compensation in communist-era confiscation case. The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday, January 7, that the Romanian state must return 17,000 hectares of land to the Bor?a Landowners’ Association within 12 months of the decision becoming final. The claimants in the case are 53 Romanian citizens whose land was confiscated by the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]