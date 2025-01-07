 
January 7, 2025

Dacia Sandero to overtake Tesla Model Y for title of best-selling car in Europe in 2024
Jan 7, 2025

Dacia Sandero to overtake Tesla Model Y for title of best-selling car in Europe in 2024.

Dacia Sandero will most likely be the best-selling car in Europe in 2024, according to preliminary data covering 97% of sales in the EU, European Free Trade Association countries, and United Kingdom. Looking at the provisional rankings, the Sandero leads the Top 10 with 247,210 units sold in (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania aims to add 2,500 MW of new capacity to its energy system by 2025 Romania aims to add 2,500 MW of new capacity to its energy system by 2025, through investments in new energy-producing facilities and other projects co-financed with European funds. The government is eyeing facilities at Iernut, Mintia, R?stoli?a, and N?vodari for investment. “Energy is the (…)

ECHR rules that Romania must return land or pay compensation in communist-era confiscation case The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday, January 7, that the Romanian state must return 17,000 hectares of land to the Bor?a Landowners’ Association within 12 months of the decision becoming final. The claimants in the case are 53 Romanian citizens whose land was confiscated by the (…)

Thousands of British soldiers deploy to Romania and Bulgaria for military exercise NATO’s Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 is set to bring thousands of soldiers to the alliance’s eastern flank countries like Romania and Bulgaria, with the UK contributing a sizable force to the military show of strength. The exercise, taking place throughout January and February 2025 and reuniting (…)

First fixed radars installed by Romanian Police on A1 and A2 highways The first fixed speed detection devices have been installed on Romania’s A1 and A2 highways and the national road DN2 in Vrancea County as part of the e-SIGUR system. The offending drivers will have fines sent to their homes. The e-SIGUR system will monitor the main roads in Romania, aiming at (…)

Southern Romania: Hilton Garden Inn hotel to open in Craiova next year A Hilton Garden Inn hotel is scheduled to open in Craiova, in southern Romania, in 2026, after local company Restaurant President signed a franchise agreement with international hotel group Hilton. The hotel will have 179 rooms, a restaurant, a fitness center, and several conference rooms, the (…)

Survey: Romanians' trust in Russia falls to minimum, 11 times less than in EU Romanians' trust in Russia, following last year's presidential elections, is at an absolute minimum since INSCOP began measuring trust in countries—only 5.9%, which is 11 times less than trust in the EU and three times less than trust in Russia in January 2022, according to data from a new (…)

Record number of tourists in Romanian ski resorts A wave of tourists stormed the Prahova Valley and Bra?ov county mountain resorts during the holidays at the beginning of this year. Slope administrators report "historical figures" in terms of the number of people using cable cars and gondolas, and mountain rescuers appeal to tourists to (…)

 


