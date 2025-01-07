Thousands of British soldiers deploy to Romania and Bulgaria for military exercise

Thousands of British soldiers deploy to Romania and Bulgaria for military exercise. NATO’s Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 is set to bring thousands of soldiers to the alliance’s eastern flank countries like Romania and Bulgaria, with the UK contributing a sizable force to the military show of strength. The exercise, taking place throughout January and February 2025 and reuniting (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]