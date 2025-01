Visual Fan Finalizes Four Photovoltaic Projects for Autoliv Romania

Visual Fan Finalizes Four Photovoltaic Projects for Autoliv Romania. Entrepreneurial company Visual Fan, controlled by Lucian Peticila and that owns Allview brand, has completed the implementation of four photovoltaic projects for Autoliv Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group Autoliv. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]