Competition Council Slaps Holcim Romania, Romcim, Heidelberg Materials Romania With RON217M Fine For Price Fixing

Competition Council Slaps Holcim Romania, Romcim, Heidelberg Materials Romania With RON217M Fine For Price Fixing. Romania's Competition Council fined the companies Holcim Romania S.A., Romcim S.A. and Heidelberg Materials Romania S.A. a total RON217.96 million (approximately EUR43.7 million) for coordinating pricing policies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]