Romanian Mega Image executive becomes Profi brand president after takeover. Mihai Spulber (picture, right), currently SVP operations and supply chain at Mega Image, will assume the role of brand president at Profi effective July 1, 2025, replacing current CEO Gaetan Pacton. The change at the top comes after Ahold Delhaize, the company behind Mega Image, completed the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]