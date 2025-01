Romgaz Expands Into Supplying Natural Gas To Household And Non-Household Consumers

Romgaz Expands Into Supplying Natural Gas To Household And Non-Household Consumers. The Energy Ministry welcomes the strategic initiative of Romgaz (SNG.RO) to expand its business to supply natural gas to household and non-household consumers, a decision that comes at an essential time for Romania in a difficult regional context, but with opportunities to match. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]