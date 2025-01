International Alexander Conducted Layoffs At Brandl Factory In Sibiu At End Of 2024

International Alexander Conducted Layoffs At Brandl Factory In Sibiu At End Of 2024. At the end of 2024, a car parts and accessories factory in Sibiu laid off 181 employees, according to data from the Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM) Sibiu, which did not specify the name of the company affected by these measures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]