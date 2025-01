Softbinator Technologies Signs RON3M Contract With Silicon Valley Firm

Softbinator Technologies Signs RON3M Contract With Silicon Valley Firm. Softbinator Technologies (stock symbol: CODE), a Romanian provider of full software development services (product management, product design, software development, AI/ML development and product marketing), has announced in a stock market report on Jan 9 the signing of a contract worth roughly (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]