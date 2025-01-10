SevenX Ventures increases stake in Romanian farmland operator Holde Agri Invest

SevenX Ventures increased its stake in Holde Agri Invest, one of Romania's largest agricultural land operators, the company announced. At the same time, Leonard Leca, a member of Holde's Board of Directors and an investor in SevenX Ventures, increased his holding in SevenX Ventures to 71%,