Romania keeps investigating alleged frauds that derailed presidential elections
Jan 10, 2025
Romania keeps investigating alleged frauds that derailed presidential elections .
Romanian finance minister Tanczos Barna confirmed on January 9 that the tax collection agency ANAF, together with the judicial bodies, is investigating the financing of the electoral campaign of former presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu, focusing on "the manner and flows of money that (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]