Romania to decide on phasing off energy price capping scheme by end-January. Romanian energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced that he is considering extending the capping-compensation scheme, in its current form, for another 3-6 months after April 1, 2025 – when it was supposed to be phased off. The ministry is working on several scenarios, he said.