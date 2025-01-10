Turkish exporters seek to bypass Bulgaria and use Romania’s ports instead
Jan 10, 2025
Turkish exporters want to use a new maritime route for their goods and are looking at Romania’s port of Constanta in the context of hundreds of trucks waiting for a long time at the border crossings with Bulgaria, especially at those at Kapikule and Hamzabeyli, according to Türkiye Today. Umit (…)
