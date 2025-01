Romania’s National Cathedral to be consecrated in October

Romania’s National Cathedral to be consecrated in October. The National Cathedral will be consecrated on October 26, 2025, in a ceremony led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church. According to Basilica.ro, the event will commemorate the centenary of the Romanian Patriarchate, marking (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]