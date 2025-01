Dental Elite Wants to Expand to New Cities in 2025

Dental Elite Wants to Expand to New Cities in 2025. Ciucu family aims to expand stomatology clinic chain Dental Elite with at least two new clinics in 2025, but final investment decisions will be made case by case, so that healthy growth should be secured, explained Bogdan Ciucu, Dental Elite co-founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]