Savini Due Expects EUR42M Turnover in 2025, Up 20% YOY. Bathroom furniture producer Savini Due, controlled by Italian businessman Piersante Savini, forecasts EUR42 million turnover for 2025, up 20% from the previous year, in line with company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]